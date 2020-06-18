Viola ‘Nukey’ Bell -- Salley
0 comments

Viola ‘Nukey’ Bell -- Salley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Viola ‘Nukey' Bell

SALLEY -- Viola Bell (affectionately known as “Nukey”), 77, of 146 Willie Road, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.

A public viewing for Viola will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, in the Gospel Temple Baptist Church cemetery, Neeses.

Friends may call at the home and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.

To plant a tree in memory of Viola Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News