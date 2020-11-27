 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson -- Eutawville
0 comments

Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson -- Eutawville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EUTAWVILLE -- Mother Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson, 98, of Eutawville, transitioned to Heaven on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Public viewing for Mother Richardson will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill. Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 329 Sandpoint St., Eutawville.

Mother Richardson will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

May the work WE do speak for us!

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News