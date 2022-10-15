Viola Dukes Smith -- Summerton

SUMMERTON -- Viola Dukes Smith, 92, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. David Royster will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mrs. Smith was born in Branchville to the late Homer Leo Dukes Sr. and the late Nettie McAlhany Dukes. She was employed for many years by Belk Hudson in Orangeburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Smith Jr.; a son, Paul F. Smith; siblings, Homer Dukes Jr., Marybell Proctor and Hannah Floyd.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Smoak of Summerton; granddaughter, Kristen Smoak of Summerton; grandson, Brandon Smoak (Cassie) of Orangeburg; and a special niece, Libby McAlhany (Tom) of Greenwood.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.