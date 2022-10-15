 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viola Dukes Smith -- Summerton

  • 0

SUMMERTON -- Viola Dukes Smith, 92, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. David Royster will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mrs. Smith was born in Branchville to the late Homer Leo Dukes Sr. and the late Nettie McAlhany Dukes. She was employed for many years by Belk Hudson in Orangeburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Smith Jr.; a son, Paul F. Smith; siblings, Homer Dukes Jr., Marybell Proctor and Hannah Floyd.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Smoak of Summerton; granddaughter, Kristen Smoak of Summerton; grandson, Brandon Smoak (Cassie) of Orangeburg; and a special niece, Libby McAlhany (Tom) of Greenwood.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News