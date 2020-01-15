{{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Viola Cruel Lemon, 100, of 47 Friendly Lane, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

