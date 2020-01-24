CAMERON -- Viola Cruel Lemon, 100, of 47 Friendly Lane, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the residence.
The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Haynes Chapel AME Church, 261 Good Hope Road, Cameron, with the Rev. James Peeples, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Lemon will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Public viewingisitation will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
