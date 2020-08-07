You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vincent Cain -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Vincent Cain -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vincent Cain

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Vincent Cain, 38, of 1526 Enderly Way, Orangeburg.

Mr. Cain passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 7.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree be planted in Mr. Cain's memory at www.tree.tributecenterstore.com.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News