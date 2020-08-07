Vincent Cain -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Vincent Cain, 38, of 1526 Enderly Way, Orangeburg.

Mr. Cain passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 7.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree be planted in Mr. Cain's memory at www.tree.tributecenterstore.com.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.