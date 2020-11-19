Vincent C. Louis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Vincent C. Louis, 59, of 1170 Douglas MacArthur St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Mr. Louis will take his final ride around the horseshoe at Whittaker Elementary at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Mr. Louis passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Veda Louis, 1170 Douglas Macarthur St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-937-0680, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.