Vincent C. Louis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Vincent C. Louis, 59, of 1170 Douglas MacArthur St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.
Mr. Louis will take his final ride around the horseshoe at Whittaker Elementary at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Mr. Louis passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Veda Louis, 1170 Douglas Macarthur St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-937-0680, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.