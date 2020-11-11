 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vincent Algot Seadale -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Vincent Algot Seadale -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Vincent Algot Seadale, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Funeral services will be private.

Express condolences at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News