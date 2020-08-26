 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vidal ‘V’ McMichael -- Neeses
0 comments

Vidal ‘V’ McMichael -- Neeses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- Mr. Vidal “V” McMichael, 36, of Neeses, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Valerie McMichael, 125 Lane Morgan Drive, North, and the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Vidal McMichael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News