Victoria 'Coot' Goodwin -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Victoria "Coot" Goodwin, 91, of 1031 Harlin St., Elloree, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Mount Zion AME Church, 2879 Old Number 6 Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson officiating.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for all persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may send condolences to them via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.