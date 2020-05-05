Victor ‘Vic’ Edwards
Victor 'Vic' Edwards

Victor ‘Vic’ Edwards

ORANGEBURG – Mr. Victor “Vic” Edwards, 88, of Orangeburg, transitioned to his heavenly Father on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:23 p.m., with loving family members at his bedside.

Vic, as he was affectionately called, was loved by many. He will be laid to rest in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

The family will have an intimate service at Canaan Baptist Church, Branchville, at 11 a.m. May 6, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard officiating.

Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road.

