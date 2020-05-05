ORANGEBURG – Mr. Victor “Vic” Edwards, 88, of Orangeburg, transitioned to his heavenly Father on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:23 p.m., with loving family members at his bedside.
Vic, as he was affectionately called, was loved by many. He will be laid to rest in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The family will have an intimate service at Canaan Baptist Church, Branchville, at 11 a.m. May 6, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard officiating.
Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road.
To plant a tree in memory of Victor Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.