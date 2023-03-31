ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Mr. Victor L. Haigler, 61, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Haigler passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Methodist Oaks Residential Care Facility, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Dr. Rita Berry-Haigler, 109 Dorchester Street, Orangeburg, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

