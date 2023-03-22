Vessie C. "Trudie" Reed, 71 of Holly Hill, South Carolina, wife of Mac Reed, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Born on August 1, 1951, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Trudie was the daughter of the late Virginia Jackson Creed and Bernard Creed. Trudie graduated from Holly Hill High School in 1969. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and served on the finance committee. Trudie worked for Georgia Pacific Fiberboard Plant for 33 years. She loved her flowers and collecting miniature tea sets. Trudie loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters. They enjoyed shopping and eating out together. Trudie especially loved spending her afternoons under her carport with her nephew, Travis.

Trudie is survived by her husband; daughter, LeeAnne Pace (Mike); granddaughters, Ariel McCory, Hailey Reed and Michaela Pace; grandson, Jeremy Pace; sisters, Frankie Dantzler (Woody), Windy Reed (Emory) and Phyllis Stoudenmire (Dennis); a special sister, Ethel Reed (Billy); niece, Trina Croft (Casey); nephews, Jeremy Stoudenmire and Travis Reed; and numerous cousins.

Trudie was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Michael Reed.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 6-8PM at Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill. The service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2PM at Corinth Baptist Church, 1910 Camden Road, Holly Hill. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers to honor Trudie will be Steve Jackson, Ricky Jackson, Mike Jackson, Jeremy Stoudenmire, Jeremy Pace and Brett Reed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital, and Corinth Baptist Church, P.O. Box 69, Vance, SC, 29163. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com/.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).