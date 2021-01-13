Very Rev. Master Sgt. Owen Joseph Loftus Jr.
HOLLY HILL -- The Very Rev. Master Sgt. Owen Joseph Loftus Jr., age 91, of Greenville, formerly of Holly Hill and native of Covington, Georgia, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Owen was a devoted Christian, husband, father and friend. MSgt Owen Loftus (Ret.) served our country for more than 20 years as both an officer (2LT), and later, a non-commissioned officer in the United States Army. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, and was mainly stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he taught radio communications in the Signal Corps School. After retirement from the Army, Owen earned his master of divinity at Erskine Seminary, and then he went on to complete a doctorate of ministry. He was ordained a priest, and later Bishop Emeritus, of the Anglican Church. He was also chaplain of his local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Owen was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Katherine Szymanski Loftus, of St. Louis Missouri. Owen is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sylvia Smith Loftus, native of Holly Hill and living in Greenville. Rev. Loftus is also survived by his son, Owen Loftus III of Cumming, Georgia; daughters, Hildegard Loftus Pinkston of St. Louis, Grace Loftus Black of Augusta, Georgia, and Katherine Loftus Griggs of Holly Hill. Owen is also survived by four grandchildren, Maria Pinkston Buschard, Jonathan Pinkston, Sarah Loftus and Sean Loftus; and six great-grandchildren, Stormi Pinkston, Laura Buschard, Gage Pinkston, Madeline Buschard and Richie and Katie Buschard.
Visitation is scheduled from 2 tp 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Avinger Funeral Home, located at 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill. Visitation will be followed by a graveside service with military honors at 3:30 p.m.. in Holly Hill Cemetery, Holly St., Holly Hill.
