Very Rev. Master Sgt. Owen Joseph Loftus Jr. -- Holly Hill

Owen was a devoted Christian, husband, father and friend. MSgt Owen Loftus (Ret.) served our country for more than 20 years as both an officer (2LT), and later, a non-commissioned officer in the United States Army. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, and was mainly stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he taught radio communications in the Signal Corps School. After retirement from the Army, Owen earned his master of divinity at Erskine Seminary, and then he went on to complete a doctorate of ministry. He was ordained a priest, and later Bishop Emeritus, of the Anglican Church. He was also chaplain of his local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.