CORDOVA -- Vertie Sweat, 81, of 145 Wood Chopper Drive, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Rowesville.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, Paulette Ransom, 3227 Dibble St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

