ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Vertie Brown Griffin, 53, of 849 1st St., Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Sharvondia Miller, 550 Bayne St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

