Vertie Brown Griffin

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Vertie Brown Griffin, 53, of 849 1st St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove AME Church Cemetery, Cope. The Rev. Pinckney Palmer is officiating.

Ms. Griffin passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Sharvondia Miller, 550 Bayne St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

