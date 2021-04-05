 Skip to main content
Vertelle E. Forrest -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Vertelle E. Forrest, 85, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Cecelia Graves is officiating.

Mrs. Forrest passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Pruitt Health Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made via telephone at (803) 534-3694 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

