Vertelle E. Forrest -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Vertelle E. Forrest, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Pruitt Health Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made via telephone at 803-534-3694 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

