Vertell 'Tell' Oliver -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Vertell “Tell” Oliver, 57, of Orangeburg passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her son, Kelsey Oliver, 418 Slab Landing Road, North, and also call the funeral home.

