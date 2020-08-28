Veronica N. Mickell -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Services for Miss Veronica N. Mickell will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, on the grounds of First Baptist Church, Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home, to include all COVID-19 precautions such as masks, social distancing and no congregating within the facility.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.