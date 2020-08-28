Veronica N. Mickell -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Services for Miss Veronica N. Mickell will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, on the grounds of First Baptist Church, Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home, to include all COVID-19 precautions such as masks, social distancing and no congregating within the facility.
Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.