Veronica N. Mickell -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Veronica N. Mickell, 37, of 112 Gilford St., passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Family and friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Funeral plans are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

To plant a tree in memory of Veronica Mickell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

