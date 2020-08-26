Veronica N. Mickell -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Veronica N. Mickell, 37, of 112 Gilford St., passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Family and friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Funeral plans are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

