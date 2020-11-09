 Skip to main content
Veron Wallace -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Veron Wallace, of 1590 Rhoad NE, died Nov. 8, 2020, at MUSC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will only be accepting close family and friends, and everyone must wear a mask.

