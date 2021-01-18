Vernon "Punky" Breland Russell -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Dorothy Vernon Breland Russell, 93, passed away at her home near Holly Hill early on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Born to Mary Welch Breland and Jacob Murray Breland Sr. in Holly Hill on Oct. 16, 1927, she was one of six devoted siblings, and lived her entire life in Holly Hill. She is survived by her youngest brother, Glen Breland, of Lancaster. Her other brothers and sisters were Murray Breland Jr., Betty Breland Dantzler, Miriam Breland Hildreth, and Dr. Breece Breland.
Known to family and friends as Punky, she attended Holly Hill schools and Winthrop College, and grew up in The First Baptist Church of Holly Hill. After her marriage to the late James M. Russell Jr., in 1948, she joined Target Methodist Church where she taught Bible School and Sunday School and made many dear friends. Miss Punky lived in her home on the Russell Farm for 73 years, raising her family, cooking and making caramel cakes and cinnamon rolls, tending her yard and garden, and hosting family Christmas and Easter celebrations.
She was devoted to her family and was a wonderful mother. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Christel and Rick Carpenter, Faye and Jerry Gardner, Jim and Glenda Russell, and Jill and Richard Drake, all of Holly Hill, who don't know what they will do without their sweet Mama.
Each grandchild thought they were Gram's favorite and she loved them dearly. She will be missed so much by Caroline C. and Andras Bende, Leslie C. Edwards, Glen Gardner, Brett and Jessica Gardner, Erin R. and Jim Gaine, Jason and Jenn Russell, and "her little girls", twins Sabrina and Samantha Salley. Each great-grandchild was her "Precious" and they loved the stacks of old toys she kept for them to enjoy and her supply of Nilla Wafers. Great Gram was pretty special to Hunter and Miller Gardner, Elle and Mary Cait Gaine, Quinn Bende, baby Finley Russell, and Anna Claire and John Edwards.
Aunt Punky is survived by a special niece, Mary Jane Crawford and her family, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins who meant so much to her throughout her life.
A group of the most dedicated caregivers gave Miss Punky so much comfort and love during her final years. The entire family thanks Margaree Waring, Lillian Russell, Dorothy Prezzy, Joann Howell, Wanda Davis, and Ivory Pearson for being the special friends they are. Grove Park Hospice nurses provided support and caring when needed the most and we thank them also.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be sent to Target United Methodist Church, PO Box 1303, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.