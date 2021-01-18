Vernon "Punky" Breland Russell -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Dorothy Vernon Breland Russell, 93, passed away at her home near Holly Hill early on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Born to Mary Welch Breland and Jacob Murray Breland Sr. in Holly Hill on Oct. 16, 1927, she was one of six devoted siblings, and lived her entire life in Holly Hill. She is survived by her youngest brother, Glen Breland, of Lancaster. Her other brothers and sisters were Murray Breland Jr., Betty Breland Dantzler, Miriam Breland Hildreth, and Dr. Breece Breland.

Known to family and friends as Punky, she attended Holly Hill schools and Winthrop College, and grew up in The First Baptist Church of Holly Hill. After her marriage to the late James M. Russell Jr., in 1948, she joined Target Methodist Church where she taught Bible School and Sunday School and made many dear friends. Miss Punky lived in her home on the Russell Farm for 73 years, raising her family, cooking and making caramel cakes and cinnamon rolls, tending her yard and garden, and hosting family Christmas and Easter celebrations.

She was devoted to her family and was a wonderful mother. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Christel and Rick Carpenter, Faye and Jerry Gardner, Jim and Glenda Russell, and Jill and Richard Drake, all of Holly Hill, who don't know what they will do without their sweet Mama.