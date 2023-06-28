ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Vernon E. Washington, 60, of Orangeburg, will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Paul AME Church, 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, SC, in the Creston Community at 11:00 AM. Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor. Mr. Washington will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Mr. Washington departed this life on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg after an extended illness. Friends may call the funeral home. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Please be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com