Vernon Delano Norton -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Vernon Delano Norton Sr., 89, of Branchville, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence.

Vernon was a faithful member of Branchville Christian Church, where he served as an elder for many years. He also loved music and enjoyed playing the mandolin. He was known to many as “Curly” or “Deda”.

Vernon was the son of the late Lewis and Trannie Norton. He served two years with distinction as a Marine.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Rose Marie “Boots” Norton; his sisters, Hazel (Royce) Perry, Mildred (Tony) Poole and Irma Lee (Kenneth) Day; and brothers, Delmas Norton and Charles (Iris) Norton.

He is survived by his children, Daniel E. (Catherine) Norton, Melody R. (Sheckie) Summers, Alma “Darlene” (Doug) Horne, Vernon “Dell” Norton Jr. (Robin); nine beloved grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitation from loved ones at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Branchville Christian Church, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ottfh.com.

