Vernice Williams -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — Funeral service for Mrs. Vernice Williams, 78 of Summerville, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Center in St. George, with Pastor Vandross officiating.

Burial will be held in the Bethel AME Church Cemetery in Ridgeville.

Friends may call the residence of her husband, Bishop Benjamin Williams of 102 Runnels Cove, Summerville, SC 29485 or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Freedom, Worship and Praise Center in St. George.

