Vernette Olivia Dantzler Dyches -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Dyches was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Mott O. Dantzler and the late Verna Mae Yancy Dantzler. She was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Dyches had a passion for helping the less fortunate. She dedicated her life to helping others by opening Orangeburg Adult Daycare, where she was the owner and operator for over 30 years until her retirement. She also enjoyed gardening and watching television. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Matthew “Mac” Dyches; and a sister, Mary Alice Lincoln.