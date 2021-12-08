 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernette Olivia Dantzler Dyches -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Vernette Olivia Dantzler Dyches, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. R.L. Zeigler will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Dyches grandsons.

Mrs. Dyches was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Mott O. Dantzler and the late Verna Mae Yancy Dantzler. She was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Dyches had a passion for helping the less fortunate. She dedicated her life to helping others by opening Orangeburg Adult Daycare, where she was the owner and operator for over 30 years until her retirement. She also enjoyed gardening and watching television. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Matthew “Mac” Dyches; and a sister, Mary Alice Lincoln.

Survivors include her children, Marcia Castor (Daniel), Brian Axson (Harriet) and Beth Moore (Chris); grandchildren, Shane Sanford (Jill), Austin Komives, Garret McDaniel, Stephen Axson (Danielle) and Kinsey McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Olivia Komives, Sophia Komives, James Komives, Carson McDaniel, and Mary Alice McDaniel; sister, Shirley Till; brother, Bobby Dantzler (Sharon); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home Inc.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News