Vernette Olivia Dantzler Dyches -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vernette Olivia Dantzler Dyches, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. R.L. Zeigler will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Dyches grandsons.
Mrs. Dyches was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Mott O. Dantzler and the late Verna Mae Yancy Dantzler. She was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Dyches had a passion for helping the less fortunate. She dedicated her life to helping others by opening Orangeburg Adult Daycare, where she was the owner and operator for over 30 years until her retirement. She also enjoyed gardening and watching television. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Matthew “Mac” Dyches; and a sister, Mary Alice Lincoln.
Survivors include her children, Marcia Castor (Daniel), Brian Axson (Harriet) and Beth Moore (Chris); grandchildren, Shane Sanford (Jill), Austin Komives, Garret McDaniel, Stephen Axson (Danielle) and Kinsey McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Olivia Komives, Sophia Komives, James Komives, Carson McDaniel, and Mary Alice McDaniel; sister, Shirley Till; brother, Bobby Dantzler (Sharon); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home Inc.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
