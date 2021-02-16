Vernetta Steward

BAMBERG -- Vernetta Steward, 76, of 397 Richards St., died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland.

Graveside services will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb, 17, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. The family asks that all follow the COVID 19 protocol.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the chapel.