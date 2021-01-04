Vernett Rivers Pettiford -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Vernett Rivers Pettiford, 71, of 122 Elephant Road, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Santee, with the Rev. Marshall Jackson officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving friends at the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may also call the funeral home.