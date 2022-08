ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Vernetha "Monkie" Hills will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews with burial to follow in the Emancipation Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Masks are required at the funeral home during the viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.