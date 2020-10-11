 Skip to main content
Vernelle Stephens -- St. George
Vernelle Stephens -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Vernelle Stephens, 63, of St. George, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at Colleton Medical Center. Viewing will be Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Evans Cemetery, Maple Branch Road, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

