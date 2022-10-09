 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernell Scott Richardson -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Vernell Scott Richardson, of 2681 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, passed Oct. 2, 2022.

Graveside services for will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Karen Govan presiding. Interment to follow.

There will be no viewing at the cemetery.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required. The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines; mask required. You may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

