Vernell Parker Jones -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Vernell Parker Jones, 89, of 2420 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Greta Jones, at 803-837-1846, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

