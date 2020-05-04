Vernell Parker Jones -- Cordova
Vernell Parker Jones -- Cordova

Vernell Parker Jones

CORDOVA -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Vernell Parker Jones, 89, of 2420 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.

Mrs. Jones passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Greta Jones, at (803) 837-1846, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

