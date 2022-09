ST. GEORGE -- Vernell Kelly, 86, of St. George, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Shady Grove Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George. Interment will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Cemetery, St. George.