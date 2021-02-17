Vernell Henderson -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Vernell Henderson, 93, of Bronx, N.Y., will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Henderson was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Orangeburg. She passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

