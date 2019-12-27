{{featured_button_text}}

REEVESVILLE -- Vernel Lee Raspberry, 68, of Reevesville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence.

A wake service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Whitestone Baptist Church 224 Whitestone Drive, Reevesville. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-564-4332).

