Verna Davis -- Norway
NORWAY -- Verna Mae Hutto Davis, 84, passed into eternity in the night on Aug. 26, 2021, at Jolly Acres Healthcare Center in Orangeburg, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Heyward “Bookie” Davis Sr.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Norway Cemetery, with the Rev. Todd Wermers officiating.

The family will receive friends after the service on Saturday at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Norway Cemetery Fund and mailed to St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 367, Norway, SC 29113.

Born in the Double Pond Community of Barnwell County, she was a daughter of the late Telfair Hobson Hutto and Bertha Mae Weeks Hutto. She spent her life as a resident of Norway.

Survivors include her son, Marion (Barb) Davis of Fletcher, North Carolina; her daughters, Millie (Mark) Davis of Norway, Cindy (Chet) Fogle of Eagleville, Pennsylvania, and Meree (Joey) Williamson of Norway; her grandchildren, Jenni (Rev. Todd) Wermers of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Matthew (Julie) Davis of Lexington, Keri Davis of Lexington, Kevin Fogle of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Courtney) Williamson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kristina (Nathan) McGinnis of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Michael (Madeline) Williamson of Rock Hill; seven great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Verna was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Hutto; brothers, Gerald Hutto, Marvin Hutto, and Elbert Hutto.

View the complete obituary online at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

