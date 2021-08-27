Verna Davis -- Norway

NORWAY -- Verna Mae Hutto Davis, 84, passed into eternity in the night on Aug. 26, 2021, at Jolly Acres Healthcare Center in Orangeburg, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Heyward “Bookie” Davis Sr.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Norway Cemetery, with the Rev. Todd Wermers officiating.

The family will receive friends after the service on Saturday at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Norway Cemetery Fund and mailed to St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 367, Norway, SC 29113.

Born in the Double Pond Community of Barnwell County, she was a daughter of the late Telfair Hobson Hutto and Bertha Mae Weeks Hutto. She spent her life as a resident of Norway.