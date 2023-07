BAMBERG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Vermell Williams.

The funeral services for Mrs. Williams will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. inside Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Bamberg. Her burial will follow at Bamberg Memory Gardens.

Visitation will take place Monday, July 17, 2023, at Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg, SC, from 2:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg, SC.