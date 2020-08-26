 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vermanno Dewayne Bowman -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Vermanno Dewayne Bowman -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vermanno Dewayne Bowman

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services were held for Mr. Vermanno Dewayne Bowman, 40, of 4273 Stillwater Road, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Bowman passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vermanno Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News