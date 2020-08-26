Vermanno Dewayne Bowman -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services were held for Mr. Vermanno Dewayne Bowman, 40, of 4273 Stillwater Road, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Bowman passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vermanno Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.