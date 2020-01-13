ANDERSON -- Vergie Black Corbin, 89, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson. Mrs. Corbin was born in Bamberg, the seventh child of the late Minnie Jeffcoat and William Henry Black Sr.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Catherine Coleman Pretorius (Ruan), a great-grandson, Coleman Bourbon Pretorius and a great-niece, Virginia Schaefer (Alex) and their son Brayden.
Mrs. Corbin was a graduate of Bamberg High School and the Columbia School of Dental Hygiene in Columbia. She was retired dental hygienist working with Dr. Broughton Baker in Denmark.
Mrs. Corbin was a devoted wife to George Walter Coleman for over 30 years and a loving mother to their son, Henry Walter Coleman, both of whom predeceased her. She later married Ernest S. Corbin. They celebrated over 30 years of married life together. Mr. Corbin died in 2015.
Mrs. Corbin was a faithful and active member of Main Street United Methodist Church and later Trinity United Methodist Church, both in Bamberg. She was an avid gardener, cook, and homemaker. She will be missed and remembered by numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She leaves behind her beloved pet terrier, Kaki.
A service celebrating the life of Vergie Black Corbin will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 1 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church on Railroad Avenue in Bamberg. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Friends and family wishing to do so, may make a contribution in her memory to Mamas Animal Shelter, 254 Slow Pitch Road, Bamberg, SC 29003; or Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 335, Bamberg, SC 29003.
