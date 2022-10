BAMBERG -- Verdine Tyler, 88 of 70 Ujima Village Apartments, Bamberg, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Bamberg.

Friends may visit at 3988 Railroad Ave.., Bamberg to extend condolences to the family.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.