Verdenia Heatley Boatwright -- Orangeburg
Verdenia Heatley Boatwright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Verdenia Heatley Boatwright, 72, of 1830 McMichael St., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Immediate family may visit the residence between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Gloria Barnes, at 803-347-1921, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

