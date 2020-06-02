Verdenia Heatley Boatwright -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Verdenia Heatley Boatwright, 72, of 1830 McMichael St.

Mrs. Boatwright passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Immediate family may visit the residence between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Gloria Barnes, at 803-347-1921, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

