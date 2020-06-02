Verdenia Heatley Boatwright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Verdenia Heatley Boatwright, 72, of 1830 McMichael St.
Mrs. Boatwright passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Immediate family may visit the residence between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Gloria Barnes, at 803-347-1921, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.