Vera Willena Pendarvis Wright -- Charleston

Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Willena Pendarvis Wright, 91, of 113 Lochaven Drive, Apt. 102, Charleston, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Wright passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 1 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will conduct their Omega Omega ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required for visitation and funeral services.

