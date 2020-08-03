You have permission to edit this article.
Vera S. Butler -- Summerville
Vera S. Butler -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Vera S. Butler, 81, of Summerville, passed away on July 31, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 3 to 6 and graveside service on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332

