Vera Mae Baltzegar Wood -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Vera Mae Baltzegar Wood, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St. in Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. The Rev. Kevin Sprague will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

