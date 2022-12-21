Vera Dell Spires Jeffcoat -- North

NORTH -- Vera Dell Spires Jeffcoat, 102, was born on Aug. 3, 1920, and woke up in Heaven on Dec. 19, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Jeffcoat was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Maggie Spires and wife of the late Wilson Jeffcoat. She and Wilson lived together on Salem Branch Road for 62 years. She planted flowers, worked in her vegetable garden for many years, and enjoyed quilting where she left many memories with those she gifted her beautiful quilts and handmade sleeping bags.

As her health declined, she was cared for by her daughter, Bernice Morgan and her daughter-in-law, Bertie Jeffcoat and later went to live at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

She wrote poetry from her early years and was active in her church for as many years as possible. She raised her children with her husband. She published three books in her lifetime including a poem book called, Precious Memories and a first and second edition of The Seed of Jacob Jeffcoat Family History & Genealogy and The Seed of Jacob Samuel Jeffcoat Lineage.

Survivors include a daughter, Bernice (Gene) Morgan; sons, Earl (Barbara) Jeffcoat, Clyde (Rita) Jeffcoat and Roger (Bertie) Jeffcoat; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sons Kenneth Jeffcoat and Michael Jeffcoat; grandsons, David Morgan and Travis Jeffcoat; sisters, Lois Jordan, Kathleen Brewer, Marie Hightower and Eloise Williams; and a brother, Walter Spires.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, is assisting the family