Venus Livingston Rowe -- Neeses
Venus Livingston Rowe -- Neeses

NEESES -- The funeral service for Mrs. Venus Livingston Rowe, 80, of Neeses, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Rowe will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

She passed on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

